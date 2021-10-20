Kevin Lee facing suspension for non PED drug

Kevin Lee did something that most people will never be able to do. Let me rephrase that and say, not willing to do. He publicly admitted and accepted the fact he tested over the limit for the amount of Adderall in his system. No tainted supplement, tainted foot cream, or accidental ingestion claims from him. USADA has the drug on its banned substances list – which is probably unfair by the way. We don’t make the rules and fighters have to play by the ones they are governed by.

Here is what Kevin shared on social media…

I have tested over the limit allowed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in my most recent fight. In 2018 I was diagnosed with Adult ADHD, it has always affected me. I did not discover real treatment for the diagnosis until 2020 when I was recovering from my double knee surgeries. I was prescribed Adderall from a doctor to improve my mental Health. I told representatives from USADA but did not apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption from the NSAC before my last fight. For that, I truly apologize to the UFC, the commission, my opponent, Dana White, the matchmakers, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, and the fans.

It was never my intention to gain an athletic advantage. It was an attempt to conquer the severe anxiety I silently suffer from daily. I am actively cooperating with the Nevada Athletic Commission and expect to reach an agreement on a sanction. I will use this time to heal and come back stronger. Sorry for my lack of professionalism that lead to this disappointment, I’ll be back.

I was on ADHD medicine Add a time when I desperately needed something to help me. I am currently on other behavioral health medicines that I absolutely need that would likely get flagged by USADA. The frustrating part is that what he tested over the limit for is useful to more people than you would think. It is a shame it was placed on the banned substances list but it is something that gets abused so it makes a reasonable amount of sense.