Luke Rockhold out of Strickland fight says “not meant to be”

Former UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold is out of his anticipated return bout with rival Sean Strickland.

Rockhold has not competed since July of 2019 where he was on the receiving end of a KO by Jan Blachowicz. That was one of three knockout losses for Luke in his last four bouts leading some to call for his retirement. When he announced his intent to return at UFC 268 in November interests were peaked – but it is apparently not happening after all.

Luke stated that he had a herniated disc and the doctor said it was not a good idea to fight. Check it out…