Israel Adesanya takes jab at Jones in Vegas

Jon Jones, alcohol, and Las Vegas. Three things that should never be mixed. The last time they were – Jones was arrested on a violence related charge. His fiancé was reportedly found with blood on her face and her clothes meaning she had been the victim which is even scarier. Jones has a history with law-enforcement to say the least but if you are reading this you probably know that already.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was apparently in Vegas – likely this weekend – and he wanted to remind everyone there is a big difference in how he spends his time there and how Jones does.

I get up to some silly shit in Vegas.

But I never Jones it 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Y4IJGxaEq8 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 9, 2021

This picture could be older but the slam on Jon from Izzy isn’t. Dang bro. Cease fire.