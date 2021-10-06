Tyson Fury takes aim at Deontay Wilder and his anger

We are getting a third fight between current WBC and Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former champ Deontay Wilder on Saturday night. The first fight ended in a draw and the second saw Fury win via technical knockout in the 7th round. Both were exciting matches and hopefully this one will be no different. The build up has been so far.

Wilder was quiet during the start of the fight hype buildup but has gradually started coming out of his shell. Fury has a tremendously talented mouth when it comes to trash talking and getting under his opponent’s skin. During the press conference for Saturday’s event he mixed it up with some philosophical knowledge dropping on Wilder.

Deontay has stated his entrance costume for the second fight was too heavy – which is why he lost. Wilder also claimed that Tyson cheated – which is why he lost. So far, Fury has intelligently destroyed those claims in his rebuttals every chance he gets. Including today’s press conference.

His reasoning in this clip is sound especially when he points out the issues with Wilder’s cheating claims.

Fury is incredible on the mic. No denying it.