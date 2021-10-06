Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder almost come to blows at press conference

Things are heating up.

Current WBC and Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury squares off with former champion Deontay Wilder on Saturday for a third time. They drew the first bout, Fury won via 7th round TKO in the second, and the third is being billed as ‘Once and for All’. It likely will be if Tyson fury manages to win again but a victory for Deontay would square them up at one win a piece ensuring a tiebreaker.

During the build up to this bout Wilder has claimed his entrance suit was too heavy and that Tyson fury cheated as the reasons for his loss. Of course those claims were met with cynicism and in some cases – laughter. Those claims were brought up again today at the press conference and things got heated between the pair.

If the buildup is any indication of what Saturday night will be like we cannot wait.