De La Hoya sings karaoke a week after COVID hospitalization

Just one week after Oscar De La Hoya was released from the hospital after a bout with the coronavirus he is out singing karaoke. I don’t know what guidance he was given about quarantine but he seems to be feeling much better. I should be happy for his recovery but because he had to pull out of his boxing match with Vitor Belfort we instead got a 58-year-old Evander Holyfield in his place.

Here’s the video of Oscar singing… we are still ticked off we had to watch Belfort knock out a senior citizen boxing legend.