The trilogy is on

Current flyweight champion and super nice guy Brandon Moreno is going to be giving the former king a rematch. The bout will go down in December and will be a reality check for the division.

Brandon finished Deiveson Figueiredo in the third round at UFC 263 and in doing so he erased the bad taste of their previous bout’s draw at UFC 256. Looking at this realistically and taking in to account the fact that they drew the first time around a fourth fight is happening no matter who wins. If Figueiredo wins it is one hundred percent going to happen. Moreno wins again in a closer fight? Probably a fourth bout to settle it once and for all.

Here is the announcement (pre ad campaign) poster. December 11th it’s on!