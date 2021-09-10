Despite lean appearance Tito Ortiz misses weight for Silva fight

Tito, Tito, Tito… there are many compilation videos of you saying ridiculous things and now a video of you missing weight is out there, too.

Tito Ortiz stepped on the scale today to try and hit the agreed-upon 195 pound weight limit for his fight with Anderson Silva. The pair will square off on Saturday in a boxing ring as the co-main event for the headlining Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort. Ortiz weighed in at 200 pounds which is a whopping five pounds over the limit. Because of the failed weight cut, Tito will have to give Anderson Silva, who hit the scales at 192.6, twenty percent of his purse.

Watch the video and keep in mind that Tito immediately complained to the media about missing the weight he had agreed upon before signing the contract.

Tito is never boring. The fights air on Saturday on FITE.