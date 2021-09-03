How to Start an MMA Agency

MMA is a competitive sport in and outside the ring. While your fighters are doing their best to bring home the big belt, it is your job to arrange great deals and fights for them in the first place. But if you are new as an MMA agent, you might not have any fighters to arrange deals for yet. If you want to learn some tips to start an attractive MMA agency, keep reading below.

It takes blood, sweat, and possibly tears to win a fight in the ring. But outside the ring, you might also be sweating to get some great fighters in your arsenal. Especially as a new agent, you have to prove your abilities to manage fighters. Even though the competition is tough, there is a lot you can do to make yourself attractive as an agent. Firstly, you can put your marketing hat on and consider how you might be able to make your agency appealing.

Stand out with a strong name

Just like with any other business, you want to present your agency with a memorable name, so you have a better chance of standing out from the massive crowd of MMA agents. Get creative but also make sure it is a descriptive name, so it is easy to tell who you are and what you do.

If coming up with a fitting business name is too challenging, you might want to try a name generator like BizNameWiz. Regardless of how you come up with the name, it is central to choose one that is reflective of what you do that also leaves a lasting impression. That way, you have a higher chance of success.

Be open to new potential

Other than thinking about how to market your agency, your main job is to manage fighters and find new ones, which is why you need to always be up to date on both current fighters as well as new potential fighters. To be a good MMA agent, it goes without saying that you will need a natural interest in MMA.

For instance, it is a good idea to have a broad understanding of the sport as well as knowing the top UFC fighters in the game. It will not look professional if you do not know the field and big names in MMA. At the same time, however, you should keep an eye out for new fighters that have the potential to rise and become stars.

Build trust

When starting as a new agent – like starting any other business – it is important to build trust with your clients. That way, clients will stay with you for a longer period of time, and you are more likely to attract new clients as well, as you will be able to build a reputation of having a good relationship with your existing fighters. In that case, you can get inspired by general trust-building tips in business and apply them to your agency.

Once you have built up a small clientele, make sure to put your fighters first. Arrange great deals, meet their needs, and help them become the best they can be. That in turn will help you become one of the biggest in the field.