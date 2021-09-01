Joe Rogan reveals he had coronavirus and used alternative treatments to recover quickly

Comedian and podcast legend Joe Rogan was outspoken against the coronavirus vaccine and received a lot of criticism for it. When he revealed on social media that he had contracted the disease he went on to list the alternative treatments he used including the anti parasite medicine Ivermectin. Needless to say the controversial usage of the medicine drew even more criticism from the media but in all fairness Rogan recovered quickly.

Regardless of what you think of the vaccine, the treatments, and everything in between I think we can all agree that this virus doesn’t discriminate. Rich, poor, celebrity, athlete, and the list goes on. Here is the video of Rogan addressing the virus and how he treated it.