Did Jake Paul just call out an NFL free agent?

Make it stop…

Jake Paul has beaten a very short and retired NBA player, a wrestler with the striking skills of a toddler, and most recently a 39 year old former mixed martial arts fighter. Instead of someone who is actually a boxer – you know an athlete that actually boxes in a boxing ring – it appears he just called out a former NFL player.

Why?

Tim Tebow your name has been called. The NFL free agent with an admittedly disappointing career given his potential has had his name called by Jake. At least he is under 35 years of age and potentially still in his prime?

Please make it stop…



At some point Paul is going to have to actually face someone with comparable boxing skills. Until then, enjoy his call out of Tebow.