Vitor Belfort looks great ahead of De La Hoya fight in workout footage

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort is set to face boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya on Saturday, September 11th. The odd pairing will serve as the main event for the evening.

Belfort is 44 years old and his last stint in the UFC saw him finished via KO/TKO in 5 of 7 bouts. His best days are behind him but it’s Belfort and he will always be dangerous. Oscar is 48 and finished his career going 2-3 in his last 5 matches. He is one of the best pound for pound boxers of all time and it goes without saying he will be a test for Belfort.

Footage was shared of Vitor’s open workout by MMA Junkie and he admittedly looks fit and sharp.