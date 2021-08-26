Watch: Final Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley press conference

Crazy to say but even as a lifelong combat sports fan I am interested in watching the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley boxing watch. Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion pushing 40 and Jake Paul is a 24 year old YouTube menace/star turned freak show boxer. This event will indeed be a freak show.

After Jake Paul knocked out decorated wrestling specialist Ben Askren who possessed the striking skills of a toddler, the YouTuber celebrated like he knocked out Canelo Alvarez. Woodley and Askren were wrestling pals in Missouri and go way back so he called out Jake shortly after who shockingly responded with a yes. This will undoubtedly be a litmus test for Paul because this will be the first time he has faced anyone with any kind of stand up skills.

The event goes down this Saturday so before that watch the full final press conference below and llllllet’s get ready to freakshow!

I have a bad feeling about this. Paul is monstrous in size comparatively and Woodley isn’t the same killer he once was. MMA gods please help Tyron win or Paul will never stop invading the mixed martial arts world.