Khabib sticks foot in mouth again

Khabib, Khabib, Khabib. Stop eagle bear smeshing the keyboards and microphones. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is no stranger to controversy. From starting a brawl at UFC 229 and questionable/inappropriate social media posts and beyond.

Often a fighter’s suspect social media posts are deleted immediately when they receive negative criticism but videos are forever.

In the clip below the real Nurmagomedov is on full display and by that we don’t mean anything other than simply having no filter. His opinions on ring girls revolve on them being essentially useless. Just watch…

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts.



It doesn’t matter whether you agree or not. Khabib defenders are scrambling to support him and spin the comments but man he sometimes needs someone to act as a filter.