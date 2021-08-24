GSP may be right about McGregor

Georges St Pierre is an instantly recognizable name in MMA. He was and is maybe still the greatest welterweight champion in UFC history. In a surprise comeback fight he even managed to impressively capture the middleweight championship. He jumped into acting with a breakthrough role as minor villain Batroc in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and he would reprise the role in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Rumors of a return have been just that so far, rumors. The point is that he knows fighting.

GSP also knows about rematches. He was defeated by champion at the time Matt Hughes and then knocked Hughes out to capture the belt in the rematch. A third fight saw the Canadian submit Matt so he knows about trilogies, too.

Former lightweight and featherweight champ Conor McGregor hasn’t looked the same since his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr in a boxing match. Some blame his huge payday and now lavish lifestyle for his fighting decline and some think it’s simply because his best years are behind him. He is 2-3 in his last five fights that were spread over six years. His last two ended in defeats to Dustin Poirier first by TKO and then by doctor stoppage due to a nasty broken leg. Even so he continues to hurl trash talk and sometimes vile comments at Poirier trying to ensure another rematch. It’s been nuts.

GSP voiced his opinion on McGregor on The MMA Hour:

I think if he comes back, if I’m Conor McGregor, or maybe not Conor because he’s a very proud fighter… if I’m his manager, I don’t want my client to come back to fight the same guy again for the fourth time. Because now it seems like Dustin has his number.

The situation is very reminiscent of Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture in their memorable trilogy. Randy won the first and then Chuck solved the puzzle of Couture’s style and knocked him out in both the rematches. Can McGregor defeat Dustin or is it over for the Irishman?