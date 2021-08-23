Artem Lobov competing in charity bout

Self proclaimed GOAT and former UFC TUF competitor Artem Lobov has an overall record of 13-15. He’s not the best fighter but he did manage to beat former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi in a bare knuckle fight. Props to him for that. He’s a pal of UFC mega star Conor McGregor who is known for his controversy and charitable contributions. Lobov is, too.
The Russian Hammer is set to face off against 12-2 MMA competitor Paddy Holohan in a charity boxing wheelchair bout. The Mac Life shared the news on Twitter.
User Sir Stevo Timothy revealed that he was able to train for his own bout with Lobov and during that session Artem agreed to the bout.
Respect to the “GOAT”.