Artem Lobov competing in charity bout

Self proclaimed GOAT and former UFC TUF competitor Artem Lobov has an overall record of 13-15. He’s not the best fighter but he did manage to beat former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi in a bare knuckle fight. Props to him for that. He’s a pal of UFC mega star Conor McGregor who is known for his controversy and charitable contributions. Lobov is, too.

The Russian Hammer is set to face off against 12-2 MMA competitor Paddy Holohan in a charity boxing wheelchair bout. The Mac Life shared the news on Twitter.

Artem Lobov to battle Paddy Holohan in charity wheelchair boxing match | https://t.co/hDyRwWli21 pic.twitter.com/30q476NPsj — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) August 23, 2021

User Sir Stevo Timothy revealed that he was able to train for his own bout with Lobov and during that session Artem agreed to the bout.

What a day. What an experience! The absolute gentleman @RusHammerMMA invited me up for a bit of training ahead of my fight with @paddyb_ireland and it was immense. And not only that but he will now take part in the charity wheelchair fight against none other than @PaddyHolohanMMA pic.twitter.com/W41XeaFTos — Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) August 21, 2021

Respect to the “GOAT”.