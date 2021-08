Conor McGregor is a lot of things but a quitter he is not. Not in life. After he broke his leg in the last fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 it wasn’t but a few days after that loss that he posted videos of himself working out, cast and all. He is one of the few MMA athletes who can lose or get injured and move on like it never happened. One of his latest outings was a trip to Universal Studios where he limped around in expensive clothes. MMA is a strange place. Check it out.