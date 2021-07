A bloodied, exhausted, and battered TJ Dillashaw won a somewhat controversial split decision over Cory Sandhagen. The pair were in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in what was a back and forth affair for most of the contest. The stats for the fight tipped the fight in Sandhagen’s favor on paper – just the wrong papers.

Here are the scorecards of all three judges:

The stats by NumbersMMA on Instagram:

Did the judges get it right?