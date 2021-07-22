Shields and Harrison on same PFL card

PFL standout Kayla Harrison woke the MMA world up when she won the 2019 PFL lightweight championship. The Olympic gold medalist judoka is undefeated sitting at 10-0 and will attempt to keep it that way on August 27th.

Another female fighter who woke up the MMA world was former multiple weight class boxing champion Claressa Shields. Back in June she won her PFL debut bout against Brittney Elkin via TKO and while impressive there are still questions to be answered. How will she fare against more skilled opponents? How will she handle aggressive grapplers? She steps back in the PFL cage on the same August 27th card as Harrison.

Will you be watching this card?