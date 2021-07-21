Boxing club bans COVID vaccinated people

You read the title correctly.

Fearless Boxing Club has decided to ban people who “received the experimental COVID vaccine”. The Toronto gym posted this information on Instagram. They claim that current members like doctors, nurses, teachers, and parents “feel safer waiting until more research is done on the side effects being discovered right now”.

This isn’t surprising given that a study from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue reported that influencers using Facebook in a “coordinated manner” have resulted in a large jump in vaccine misinformation in Canada. To be fair the misinformation is everywhere.

Blame Canada? What do you think of this?