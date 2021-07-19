The Many Saints of Newark trailer looks amazing

Editor Jack Bratcher and myself are huge Sopranos fans and have watched the series multiple times. He edges me out in the fandom department and runs a popular fan group on Facebook. Did I mention we love this show?

Tony Soprano was brilliantly portrayed by the late James Galdofini and his son Michael will portray a younger version of Tony in the film. It also stars Jon Bernthal, Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga, Joey Diaz, and others. It will be released on October 1st in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service.

Needless to say when we saw the prequel trailer drop we had to share it. Check it out!