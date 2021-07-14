Paulie Malignaggi calls out McGregor again with stipulation

Every time McGregor loses it seems that the loss is a cue for fresh call outs. One of the latest is former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi. Conor sparked a brief social media fire in 2017 when he shared an image which made it appear that the Irishman had just knocked Paulie to the canvas. Malignaggi said it was a push and away they went.

Since McGregor just lost again to Dustin Poirier this past weekend the call outs and usual ridicule on social media started up again. Malignaggi spoke with SiriusXM about a fight with McGregor which would likely generate a decent chunk of change for both men.

Here is some of what he said:

The only way that I’d fight Conor McGregor is if it’s winner-takes-all at this point. I wouldn’t fight Conor McGregor, there wouldn’t be any kind of negotiations it’s either winner-takes-all or we don’t fight. At this point he’s got everybody convinced he’s better and there’s more than enough money in the pot.

That’s a pretty big risk on payouts. Paulie lost a bare knuckle boxing match to Conor’s lesser skilled teammate Artem Lobov. If McGregor can heal properly from the broken leg that ended his UFC 264 bout, a fight with Paulie would be a fairly attractive option.

Thoughts?