Terry Funk having health issues, WWE issues statement

Legendary pro wrestler Terry Funk is having serious health issues. Known for his hardcore matches and longevity he has amassed fans both in the stands and backstage. The support on Twitter has been honestly touching and overwhelming.

WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco previously reported on his podcast that Terry Funk is suffering from dementia and is in an assisted living facility in his hometown of Amarillo, Texas. Mike Johnson of PWInsider later reported the same.

Terry Funk’s Twitter account shared the following.

Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER!

WWE shared their own thoughts on Terry:

Few have as much fight in them as Terry Funk. Wishing all the best to the WWE Hall of Famer and his family. pic.twitter.com/DEjPVgsxle — WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2021

One of my favorite Terry funk stories involves a horse and Vince McMahon. According to Jim Cornette, Terry had an issue either making it to a pay-per-view or just with his involvement in the pay-per-view in general. He called Vince and left him a message that his horse was having a heart attack so he had to go home and couldn’t make the show. Many, many years later without skipping a beat when Vince saw Terry he immediately asked him how his horse was.

Epic.