McGregor trolls Poirier with screenshot of message request from his wife

The drama never ends. Does it?

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will close out their trilogy on Saturday at UFC 264. Conor won the first and Dustin took the rematch making this one for all of the marbles. The winner of this bout will likely get a lightweight title shot.

Before they fought the first time the animosity was real. Conor was aggressive and hungry and Dustin was going through an awkward career growth spurt. The second time was much more civil until Dustin began repeatedly pointing at McGregor after finishing him. This time around things are getting uglier and Conor may have just helped it escalate quickly.

0-1000 mph in 6 seconds quickly.

The Irishman shared a screenshot of a message request from Dustin’s wife…

This was probably going to be a very harmless and innocent message but leave it to McGregor to turn it into a point of drama. Ladies and gents start your engines.