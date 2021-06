Sage Northcutt has had a rough go in the past few years. He left the UFC for the ONE organization where he got annihilated by Cosmo Alexandre. After getting KTFO’d by Alexandre he needed surgery from his injuries and then reportedly had a tough battle with the coronavirus.

He shared a photo on Instagram that shows he has more than recovered.

Northcutt has always looked shredded but this new mass he has is impressive.