Wild looking Buff Bagwell takes off shirt to prove he’s OK after arrest

Former pro wrestler Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was arrested on 22 May for a hit-and-run and was accused of lying to the police.

After WCW folded he entered WWE and quickly washed out due to backstage political maneuvering according to his own accounts. After leaving WWE reports came out that he was a gigolo – and then he just vanished.

TMZ reported on the May arrest and obtained the list of charges:

— Hit and run

— Giving false information to a law enforcement officer

— Open container

— Following too closely

— License to be carried and exhibited on demand

They caught up with him again and a crazed looking Bagwell spoke about the incident even taking his shirt off at one point during interview.

He need some milk.