TUF coach Brian Ortega challenges Colby Covington at 165

Colby Covington is a good guy for the most part behind the scenes but you will never see it. It is what he does in front of the cameras and on social media that gets him the most and worst kinds of attention.

Colby stirred up a lot of drama when he criticized the coaches of the new season of The Ultimate Fighter. UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega didn’t take kindly to the harsh criticisms from him.

Here is some of what Colby was spitting:

You don’t want those two guys as your coaches, as your comeback season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ Those guys are going to make a complete mockery of the show. I mean, there’s just not entertainment factor there, you know?

Alex fired back with several tweets but this one made his point the clearest.

@ColbyCovMMA why you mad? Just take a fight already you little bitch. You literally play a character to stay relevant. — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 29, 2021

This feud is far from over. Brian Ortega unloaded today and challenged Covington to a fight at a catch weight of 165 pounds.

@ColbyCovMMA let’s do 165 I’ll make your name relevant. We don’t bitch out where I’m from . LA bitch West Up — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) June 10, 2021

I’m not sure if you got that but they both used the b word when talking to Colby.

The odds of one of those two featherweights attracting the attention of Covington are very slim and I wouldn’t even expect a proper response from him. He tends to drop troll grenades and walk away.