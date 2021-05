Freak show fighting continues…

Popular social media/Youtube personalities Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom went nuts today. The two of them are supposed to box – or more likely swing wildly until they gas out – on June 12th in what is being billed as YouTube vs TikTok fights. They had an event that loosely mirrored a real combat sports presser and then it all went wrong. Words were spoken and then it got wild and violent.

Do you have any real interest in this fight at all?