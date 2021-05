Cris Cyborg Santos announced on Instagram that she is the first female to sign with Dice as a brand ambassador. The Dice team includes fighters like Mirko Cro Cop, Jiri Prochazka, and King Mo and popular athletes from other sports.

They also have Bob Sapp….anyways…

Here is what she shared:

I am excited to announce I have signed with @the_dice_team as their first female brand ambassador.

The comments on this post are brutal.