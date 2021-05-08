Footage of “coach” Joshua Fabia “training” Diego Sanchez upside down

UPDATED: I wish I could describe this footage to you and do it justice but I cannot. Joshua Fabia has Diego Sanchez hanging upside down and having his head being paintbrushed with slaps. Then Fabia has him blindfolded attacking the air which was mysteriously deleted after I first posted the video and it caught fire .All of this looks like things he saw in a 1980s martial arts movie. Just watch this because I think it explains why Diego is where he is right now.

Here is the video of him and his bizarre “training“ with Diego hanging upside down.

Now in an 80s style montage.