Jose Augusto almost pulled off one of the biggest upsets this year at Bellator 258. Unfortunately for Jose on Friday night he was able to drop Anthony “Rumble” Johnson but not finish him.

How close was @joseaugustomma to shocking the world in Round 1? 😱



But it wasn't meant to be… #Bellator258 rolls on live on @SHOsports 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HRWkLk4EQz — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 8, 2021

Johnson would recover and starched Augusto in the second round.

Oh wow. Rumble gets it done. pic.twitter.com/oXIqnznMeR — ShayMyName2 (@imstillshannon) May 8, 2021

Anthony moves on to the semi-finals in the Bellator light heavyweight tournament.