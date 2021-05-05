Mixing vodka, fake kung fu, and a gun is strangely entertaining

First off, and I am being sincere when I say that I love this guy. I can watch him for hours. The conviction he has to the complete bullshido he is performing is admirable even if you watch him to have a laugh. The reason this video stands out among his sometimes near insane clips is that he is performing his “art“ while holding a gun. It’s a prop – we hope – but when you start to imagine being in the vicinity of this man when he decides to draw down it is kind of scary. If I was talented enough I would visualize target lines on screen from the barrel of the gun to the point of impact but I’m not so you’ll have to visualize it in your head. If you can manage that while you’re laughing you have more willpower than us. Check it out.