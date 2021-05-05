Madness: Diego Sanchez thinks UFC might kill him

Let me preface all of this with a statement. I don’t know Diego‘s new “coach“ but I do know that his actions are not helping revitalize the career of Diego Sanchez. Joshua Fabia does not appear to have had a positive impact on Diego. My article about a cult of one is still coming have no fear but right now… just read for yourself.

Joshua has made everything in Diego‘s life about Joshua Fabia. He takes over interviews where Diego is supposed to be the focus. He does most of the speaking for Diego in public. When a difficult question is asked Joshua usually interjects and gives his answer. Recently, Fabia brought a camera with him when he accompanied Diego into a meeting with UFC commentators. Fabia proceeded to lecture them – until they had enough – about how they should speak about Diego and then it shifted to how they should speak about him. This was one of, if not the tipping point for the UFC and they released Sanchez shortly after.

All of that came to the forefront in a recent interview Diego did with Sirius XM’s MMA Today. (Transcription via MMA Weekly).

I’m going to tell you guys frankly right now, I’m fearful for my motherf-cking life. I’m fearful that this company, this billion-dollar company monopoly, worldwide, is going to come after me. Something might happen to me in two years. Maybe in a couple years. Maybe I wreck my truck. Maybe I, ‘Oh, Diego overdosed, some suicide sh-t.’ I don’t know. But I would not put anything past the level of evil that is within this corporation.

Think about that. An inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame who has been paid well and shown nothing but respect suddenly thinks the entire organization is evil. Not only is he saying they are evil he believes some kind of hit would be put out on him. I have no proof but I can’t help but feel those are Joshua‘s feelings and words. Those extreme opinion swings are a telltale sign of something deeper that would require too much time to get into here. Just know that it is not a sign of someone who possesses good and stable mental health.

We sincerely hope that someone is able to get through to Diego.