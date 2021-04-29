Watch 250 pounds Jon Jones sprint 20 MPH

Ever since former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones moved up to the heavyweight division criticisms from arm chair coaches have been abundant. Whether it be about his power and, or speed the keyboard warriors are still hammering away kicking up Dorito dust. One aspect they cannot give out about is his dedication to make the transition work.

Jones shared a video on Instagram of his 250 pound frame running at 20 mph on a treadmill. Granted, it is short time interval training but it is still impressive. Only time will tell if he really is ready for the heavyweight division and more importantly for its champion Francis Ngannou.

Check it out.