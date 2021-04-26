Masvidal discusses ‘beautiful’ Usman KO, says dad is ‘mad’ at him

Jorge Masvidal was knocked out by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on Saturday at UFC 261 in front of over 15,000 fans. He was very gracious in defeat and even took time out to greet the fans who stuck around after the main event. Having time to reflect on the loss he admitted that he was a fan of the beautiful technique Usman used to beat him. He explained what went wrong and one of the big things was mistaking the punch for the start of a takedown attempt. One of the things he discussed we did not expect was this father’s frustration with him and his coach’s.

He explains in this interview with Ariel Helwani where his head is at, how he feels physically, what was said to Kamaru afterwards, and what life is like after losing a big bout.

Check it out.