If you could build a welterweight contender it would be Que Parks (9-3). He’s a tall for 170 with wicked standup and solid grappling who is deceptively fast and strong. Last night at B2 Fighting Series 120 he landed an incredible walk off KO on a beast of a man named Brandon “The Juggernaut” Bell. It may be the fight that gets him called up to the UFC. Check it out…