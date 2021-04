You have to admit if that dude was younger he could pass as Conor McGregor.

The man on the left is a drug dealer who had been impersonating McGregor. He reportedly even had business cards misrepresenting himself.

When he was arrested he told the police his name was Conor. They didn’t go for it and eventually everything unraveled for the man. He was later sentenced to 2 years and 9 months.

God loves a trier!



10/10 for effort, 1/10 for execution. pic.twitter.com/GZCoPADZOp — π™±πš›πšŠπš πš†πš‘πšŠπš›πšπš˜πš— (@MMABrad48) April 23, 2021

The weird and wonderful world of MMA.