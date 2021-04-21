Kamaru Usman says fight with ‘silent’ McGregor would be a savage beating

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is a beast that has a skill set that matches his tenacity and explosiveness. His initial nice guy persona has evolved with his abilities into a confident, no nonsense approach to everything. He’s going to need that confidence on Saturday during his rematch with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

Despite Masvidal taking their first bout on extremely short notice at UFC 251 the event sold 1.3 million pay per view buys. ‘Street Jesus’ would lose the fight by unanimous decision but making the rematch with enough time for them to prepare for each other properly seemed a no brainer. Especially since the first time made so much money. Since their July 2020 bout Usman has defended his belt once against Gilbert Burns earlier this year and Masvidal has been idle. Other than ring time the difference heading in to this fight is that Jorge has a full training camp. Whether or not that will matter is up for debate. Usman looks like a monster right now and it will take another monster to defeat him.

You probably shouldn’t poke a monster.

TMZ spoke with him and they asked about a number of things and eventually they brought up Conor McGregor. Monster poked. There was a pause before he responded and after dancing around with niceties he completely dismissed McGregor as any kind of threat that he would give a savage beating to among other things.

Check it out below.