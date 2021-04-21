Conor McGregor out of nowhere meme vid outshines RKO

Conor McGregor is one of the most talented fighters to ever compete in mixed martial arts. Many might say the most talented featherweight of all time and some would completely dismiss his accomplishments altogether. Ah, America.

The original champ champ and mega star may not have the love of everyone but his name is known across the world. The point I’m trying to make is that you know who he is. That’s why this video is so funny.

The Randy Orton RKO out of nowhere meme videos were hilarious so much so that other professional wrestlers were added to the videos to take down clumsy people. We came across probably the best MMA equivalent we’ve ever seen. It features Conor McGregor checking fools and it’s hilarious. Check it out.