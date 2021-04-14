Wrestlemania 37 reportedly sells out COVID capacity

Wrestlemania 37 is in the books and WWE executives appear to be pleased with how well it performed. The event streamed on Peacock and WWE Network for those not able to attend.

According to WWE 25,675 fans were lucky enough to purchase tickets for its biggest annual event. COVID restrictions prevented them from selling the originally planned 75,000 tickets but during this pandemic nothing seems to go as planned for anyone.

Here is what was reported:

As the pandemic rolls on it will be interesting how much vaccinations will come in to play in terms of ability to attend live events.