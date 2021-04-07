Darren Till unloads on ‘bum’ Marvin Vettori

Middleweights Darren Till and Marvin Vettori were set to clash this Saturday but well ahead of the date, Till had to withdraw due to injury. Luckily Kevin Holland stepped in to save the bout for Vettori but in fairness a win over Holland doesn’t have the value a win over Till would have. That would disappoint anyone trying to get to the top no offense to Kevin. Holland is still young and still evolving.

Marvin was agitated and took to social media to criticize Darren. It didn’t take long for Till to fire back.

Darren has never been one to shy away from trash talk but this one seems to be genuine in its anger.