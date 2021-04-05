Marvin Vettori is done hearing the media discuss Jake Paul

Internet menace turned freak show boxer Jake Paul lured MMA wrestling specialist Ben Askren in to a boxing match. They will throw down on April 17th and as the date edges closer the media coverage will be heavy. Not everyone is looking forward to it and one of those people is UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori.

Vettori takes on Kevin Holland this Saturday in the headliner of a Fight Night at the Apex Center. It’s fight week but that didn’t stop Marvin from taking a break venting his frustrations about the media coverage for Jake Paul.

This Jake Paul bullshit is so disrespectful to all the real fighters

Fuck whoever is always trying to take shortcuts especially in this game

Hope I had the chance to punk this bitch in any training or fight

Blood sweat and tears is what this game is about and he’s none of this — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) January 28, 2021

It’s understandable somewhat because he is headlining an event for the biggest MMA company and Paul is stealing headlines.

What do you think of Vettori’s comments?