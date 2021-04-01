Chandler talks Oliveira and isn’t ruling out fight with ‘GOAT’ Khabib

Even though former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has made it clear he has retired he is still being called out. Tony Ferguson’s Street Fighter themed call out may be the best in recent memory.

Press start to continue ducking.

One of the most intriguing match-ups that never happened is one between the Russian great and UFC newcomer Michael Chandler.

After destroying Dan Hooker in 2:30 at UFC 257 it was clear that Chandler came to make a name for himself in the big leagues. The former Bellator lightweight champ impressed the UFC brass so much in his debut that he will be fighting for the now vacant UFC lightweight title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 in May. That hasn’t stopped him from hoping for a potential fight with Nurmagomedov.

Michael spoke with TMZ sports about the Oliveira fight and his strategy. He also said he wasn’t giving up hope in facing the lightweight GOAT. Check it out.