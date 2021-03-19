Julija Stoliarenko addresses fans about her health after fainting episodes

Julija Stoliarenko had an eventful weigh in today to say the least. She fainted multiple times after stepping on the scale to make weight for her Saturday night bout with Julia Avila. After having to be taken out on a stretcher the fight was cancelled due to health concerns.

Later, she addressed her fans on Instagram expressing her regret and telling Julia that she hoped they got to face each other in the future. According to Stoliarenko she is feeling great and like she would have no problem competing tomorrow night.

Here is a video showing the fainting incidents…

Here is her update to fans…