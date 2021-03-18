Aljamain Sterling ruthlessly trolls Petr Yan with Instagram pic

UFC Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling just trolled former champ Petr Yan.

After Sterling won the championship from Yan via disqualification at UFC 259 there was a brief period of calm. The new champ didn’t want to take any pictures of the belt because he said he felt like he didn’t earn it. Then he took a picture and dared to smile in it which got Petr and his fans all worked up. This one is sure to ignite them.

Not only does it have him smiling with the belt but it also has a bit of flair. Aljamain is sprinkling some flavor on the hardware with the message, “Pass the salt, please”. This is referencing the growing beef between the two and the how bitter Yan is becoming.

This isn’t going to go over well with Yan or the Russian fans in general.