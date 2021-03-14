Mattia Fonda training with Pettis brothers preparing for ‘Kentucky Khabib’

Lightweight Mattia Fonda (2-2) knows he has his hands full on April 24th at HRMMA 120. He squares off against Jamal Mohammed (4-2) who some have begun calling “Kentucky Khabib” (Nurmagomedov) due to his tenacity. All 4 of Mohammed’s victories have been strong finishes proving his supporters right. Fonda is aware of this, too and his fight camp shows it.

The Canadian shared that he is taking this fight seriously and knows what a danger Mohammed is. Just check out the photo below.

Former WEC and UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and his younger brother Sergio who currently competes in Bellator are some excellent training companions.

The Fonda vs Mohammed bout goes down in Lexington, KY at the Central Bank Arena on April 24th. Tickets are limited and will likely sell out quickly but it is also available for purchase on pay per view.