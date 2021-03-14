Belal Muhammad slams Edwards calling for title shot after eye poke

Belal Muhammad may have a point.

After last night’s UFC Vegas 21’s main event no decision finish it seemed like it was a no brainer to run it back. Leon Edwards hit Muhammad with a brutal eye poke just as the second round started. This wasn’t a love tap mind you it was enough to almost close Belal’s eye with swelling immediately.

You can see the distress from Muhammad as he struggles to somehow get his eyesight back. Unfortunately he couldn’t and the fight was brought to a halt by the referee. Immediately after it seemed we were going to get a rematch but at the post press conference Edwards was dismissive and called for a title shot. Belal wasn’t having it.

Never saw someone act so tough after poking someone in the eye the fight was just getting goin and if your satisfied to end it on that note your soft you ain’t getting a title fight off that I took the fight on 3 week notice and came to fight run it back @ufc — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 14, 2021

