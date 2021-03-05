Watch: UFC 259 weigh ins starring Israel Adesanya and a pizza

UFC 259 goes down on Saturday and the card is stacked. The good news is three title fights are cleared for takeoff and the back up for Israel Adesanya versus Jan Blachowicz, Glover Teixeira is cleared to step in if needed.

Women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes faces Megan Anderson, men’s bantamweight king Petr Yan finally defends against Aljamain Sterling, and the main event is light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz vs middleweight champ Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya stole the show during the weigh-ins by bringing a pizza with him. He also weighed in at 200.5 pounds nearly 5 less than Jan.

