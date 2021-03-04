LOL: Fighters waiting for doctor play rock, paper, scissors

Sometimes MMA is weird and wonderful.

This past Saturday at HRMMA 119 the ringside physician was unexpectedly called backstage just before a fight between UFC Yemi Oduwole and Garrett Gross was to get underway. This means that the fight could not proceed for the safety of the fighters waiting. That did not deter them from having a little bit of fun and entertaining the crowd with a game of rock, paper, scissors.

Note the slight confusion of and attempt by the referee to officiate this impromptu match up.