FREE: Champ Harry Hunsucker submits Jordan Mitchell at HRMMA 115

Before HRMMA 115 in October of 2020 the talk surrounding heavyweight champion Harry Hunsucker was solely about his powerful striking. Harry told me six months prior that he felt fans were sleeping on his ground game and as it turns out – they were. Jordan Mitchell tried to take the fight to the champ but it was in vain and he was submitted in under two minutes of the first round.

Check out the full fight below and get hyped for the HRMMA two night event this Friday and Saturday, HRMMA 118 and HRMMA 119.